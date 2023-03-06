Kiev: Intense fighting for Bakhmut goes on, outskirts shelled

Kiev, March 6, (dpa/GNA) – Russian military troops, are continuing in their efforts to completely encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev said.

“They do not stop attacking Bakhmut and the surrounding settlements,” the General Staff wrote in its war update on Sunday evening.

Areas around Bakhmut were shelled with mortars and artillery, it said, without mentioning if Ukrainian forces had gained or lost any terrain.

The Russians have been trying for weeks to capture Bakhmut, almost totally destroying the city in the process.

Bakhmut is currently being pressed by the Russians from three sides, with only one area to the west still connected the city to Ukrainian-held territory.

Beyond Bakhmut, the General Staff in Kiev suggested Ukrainian troops had been able to repel attacks on Sunday. It wrote that there had been “unsuccessful offensive actions” by Russian troops near Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk in the east of the country.

