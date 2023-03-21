KATH receives $52,000 worth of hospital recliner chairs

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, March 21, GNA – The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has taken delivery of 26 pieces of hospital recliner chairs to aid service delivery at the facility and ensure patients’ comfort.

Medical recliners are comfortable reclining chairs with casters, designed for patients recuperating post illnesses and surgery, as well as for the elderly and the infirm.

The arms are constructed such that they could be dropped out of the way much like the rails on a hospital bed. It is a good choice for patients with knee or hip surgery because of the circulatory feature.

Mr Boakye Osei Bonsu, a transporter, based in the United States, who donated the chairs, said they were secured at the cost of $52,000.

The KATH, being the second largest referral facility in Ghana, needed more logistical support to improve and complement human resource competencies, he said.

Mr Osei Bonsu encouraged Ghanaians in the diaspora to contribute to national efforts at delivering quality health care and education, economic growth and environmental sustainability, among others.

He said the dedication of citizens in advanced countries towards seeing the growth of their economies had yielded fruits and it was time Ghanaians adopted those qualities for progress.

Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, who received the chairs, said such gestures ensured the smooth running of the facility, which prioritised patients care and treatment.

“It is important to get enough logistics to make work easier for staff and patients who visit the hospital,” he said.

With the numerous surgeries being carried out at KATH, the hospital recliner chairs were much needed for convalescing patients, he noted.

GNA

