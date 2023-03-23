I will empower grassroots for victory 2024 – Dr Duffour   

By Christopher Arko

Accra, March 23 GNA – Dr Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, who is aspiring to be the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential election, says he will empower the grassroots for the Party’s victory at the polls.

He said strengthening of the base of the Party and a good strategy were all the NDC needed to win the 2024 general election.

“For sometime now my aim has been to help strengthen the foundation, resource the base… so that we will have a strong Party to win the 2024 elections, ”he said.

Dr Duffuor said after filing his nomination to contest the NDC’s presidential Primaries.

He said the decision to contest the presidential primaries was a demonstration of his commitment to the Party and the country.

“This defining moment is not about Kwabena Duffuor. It’s just a testament to my personal commitment to the Party, nation and national duty as a citizen to contribute to the betterment of the country, ” he said.

Touching on the economy, Dr Duffour said the ‘hardships’ would be managed when the NDC assumed power in 2025.

“The task ahead is huge but it can be managed since some of us were able to deal with such situations in the past thereby restoring hope, national pride and return the economy to the path of recovery and growth,”he stated.

GNA

