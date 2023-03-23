Minority hints at voting against president’s Ministerial nominees

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 23, GNA – The Minority Caucus in Parliament Thursday served notice of voting against the new ministers and deputies nominees appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Caucus, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minority Leader, urged both sides of the House, particularly the majority, to reject the nominees some of whom are colleague legislators.

According to Dr Forson, the collective decision would help the government cut down on expenditure amid the current economic challenges.

Debating the report of the Appointments Committee on the floor of the House on the Ministerial nominees, Dr Forson summarized the basis for the Caucus’s stand.

“We stand with the people of Ghana, and we are urging our colleagues from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for Ghana and not to stand for their colleagues. Mr Speaker, the nominees are our colleagues, but the principle is that it’s not about them, it’s about the republic of Ghana. They may be our colleagues and friends and relatives, but it’s not about them. I call on you to look them in their faces and vote against them for the republic of Ghana For the future of our country,” he said.

Parliament on Thursday, March 23, 2023, concluded the debate on the motion for the approval of six persons nominated by the President for appointment as ministers, ministers of State and deputy ministers.

The six Ministerial Nominees include Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance; Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry.

The Motion was moved by Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, Chairman of the Appointments Committee and Seconded by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, implored the house to consider the approval of the nominees.

“I will just plead that we approve the ministers,” he appealed.

In his directive, Mr Alban Bagbin ruled that the House would vote on the confirmation of the Ministerial Nominees on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Before the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase government expenditure amid an economic mess.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, NDC; Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC and Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah, General Secretary, NPP made an appearance in the House to witness the debate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

