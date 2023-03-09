I have immense passion for singing – King Paluta

By Simon Asare



Accra, March 9, GNA – Ghanaian rap sensation King Paluta has disclosed his immense passion for singing despite gaining fame through rapping.

King Paluta’s “Yahetti,” featuring Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, and Andy Dosty, has topped charts and racked up impressive streaming numbers.

The song has been making waves over the past few weeks with some catchy choruses and rap vibes from King Paluta, who was one of the breakout stars of the “Kumerican” movement.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, King Paluta revealed that many fans in the past have accepted him as a rapper but that he used to do more singing in his early music days.

“The singing thing has always been in me, and I have songs I dropped sometime back when I was singing. Many fans consider me a rapper and have accepted me as one, but I have immense passion for singing.

“My new song, ‘Yahitte’ is a testament to my singing, and I feel people like this style of singing, so I am going to do more of this in the future while adding rap as well. The main aim is to make people love my music, whether I’m singing or rapping,” he said.

King Paluta stated that he plans to drop an album and was grateful to all music fans for their support.

