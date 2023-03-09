Health facilities must stop charging fees on domestic violence cases – CBOs 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, March 9, GNA – Community based organisations (CBOs) have marked the International Women’s Day in Accra with a call on the Government to stop health facilities from charging fees on reported domestic violence cases.

They also asked that rape cases reported to the hospitals must be treated fairly without financial burdens.

They asked for a stop to violence against women and help them to reduce the burden of childcare, including prioritising the availability of vaccines for the immunisation of their children.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Executive Director of Janok Foundation, a health-oriented CBO, made the call on behalf of the group during the celebration of this year’s Women’s Day at Sabon Zongo in the Ablekuma Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, on the theme: “Embrace Equity,” to promote a just and fair society for all.

It was organised jointly by the Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP), Janok Foundation, Plastic Police Project, Assorted Waste Alliance, AbibiNsroma and the Community Connect Network, which are all CBOs.

Some of the issues raised by the women participants were job opportunities for their children, who had completed their education, and fair treatment for women who report domestic violence cases at the police stations.

They also advised their colleagues to treat their house-helps as they treated their own children and educate them on their domestic roles such as sweeping, washing, and general cleaning.

Madam Oku entreated the women to make good use of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service by reporting their cases to it.

She encouraged them to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols – wearing of nose mask, washing of hands with soap under running water, and the use of sanitizer.

Drawing attention to the Lassa Fever, a zoonotic, acute viral illness spread by the rat (rodents), she said it could be prevented through hygienic conditions and advised the women to prioritise cleanliness and protect foods from rodents to avoid contracting the disease.

Mr Benjamin Lartey, the Country Coordinator, GCAP-Ghana, called on civil society organisations to help create awareness by participating in community activism, street marches, and social media actions to highlight issues of gender inequality.

These should highlight universal healthcare, social protection, vaccine availability, better conditions for women caregivers, and stoppage of violence against women, among other things.

“Finally, we call on all citizens to rally behind the theme: “Embrace Equity’ to promote just and fair society for all.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

