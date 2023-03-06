Forty-two schools participate in Yendi Independence Day celebration

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) March 6, GNA Forty – two schools in Yendi with 1,260 contingents and various voluntary organizations took part in the 66th independence day celebration march past in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The schools included seven kindergartens, 20 primary schools 12 Junior High Schools, and three Senior High Schools.

The schools were drawn from Yendi – west and central and next year 2024 schools of Yendi north and east would also take part in the 67th Independence Day celebration.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussif, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Addressing the pupils, students and the voluntary organizations indicated that in the current situation they need to build a bond of unity to be able to overcome the challenges.

He said it was for that reason that the theme: for this year’s celebration “Our unity, our strength, Our purpose “has been chosen to serve as a clarion call for all of them to come together and with one accord work to overcome the challenges confronting them as a country.”

Mr. Sule Mohammed the Yendi Municipal Director of Education said after 66 years of Ghana’s independence environmental pollution and degradation represent a major challenge across all communities in the country. He said they are also witnessing the scenario where final year students of their schools .

Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama urged Ghanaians to be grateful to those who fought for Ghana to attain independence.

During award of prizes in the kindergarten category St. Vincent Bishop Academy won the first position they took home large type of Veronica Bucket, in the primary school Category Northern Eastern, Christian Academy won the first place and took home silver cup and football.

in the Senior High School category Northern, Eastern Christian Academy took the first position, they took home silver cup and football, and in the Senior High School category Al – Maktoum won the first place, they took home a silver cup and football.

The second and third position category took home wall clocks.

The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed, Municipal Director of Education Mr. Sule and the Yendi Divisional Police Commander Chief Supt. Abraham Apusyine took the salute for the March, past –

GNA

