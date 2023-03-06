European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Commissioner meets Morocco’s Interior Minister, Economic and Finances Minister delegate

Accra, March 6, GNA – The Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, has received in Rabat the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

The two parties welcomed the unique strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the European Union (EU), whose security component is an important pillar, said a statement by the Ministry of the Interior.

Emphasis was placed on the challenges and issues shared between the Kingdom of Morocco and the EU to address the threats of terrorist networks and organized crime.

Similarly, the role of the Kingdom, as a credible partner and major player, committed to regional security, was highlighted.

In this regard, the two officials stressed their determination to further strengthen this strategic partnership and make it last in a mutually beneficial framework.

The statement said Laftit recalled the foundations of migration governance of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a humanistic management that was inclusive, supportive and respectful of the Kingdom’s international commitments on human rights.

At this level, the two parties stressed their willingness to boost triangular cooperation (Morocco /EU/ Africa) in the context of shared responsibility between all partner countries, concluded the statement.

A further step in cooperation between Morocco and

the EU was taken on Thursday, 2 March, with the launch of new programmes to support the Kingdom’s major reform projects.

Oliver Varhelyi and Fouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, signed several programmes of cooperation for a total amount of nearly 500 million Euros to support the major reform projects of the Kingdom.

On this occasion, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement declared “Morocco is and will remain an essential partner for the EU. Less than a year after my visit to Morocco, where I presented our renewed partnership with our southern neighbours and our economic and investment plan, I am proud to announce that the EU has started implementing it. Today I signed with Minister Lekjaa five programmes worth €500 million in support of the country’s key priorities.

The financing programmes already signed are based on the following cooperation axes,

KARAMA Programme (Support for the

Strengthening of Social Protection) 130 million euros, Green Earth Programme (Support to Green Transition) €115 million (including €15 million from the Food and Resilience Facility), Support to Public Administration Reform €50 million, Support to Migration Management €152 million and Support to Financial Inclusion (€51 million).

It should be noted that the visit of the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy also highlights Morocco’s prominent position vis-à-vis Europe, a position that contrasts with countries in the immediate neighbourhood that are plagued by turmoil, institutional crises and upheavals.

The EU’s partnership with Morocco is a pioneering, deep and unique partnership that informs the EU’s aspirations with the neighbourhood. A partnership that serves as a model and brings the EU closer to a truly successful neighbourhood policy.

This visit also confirms Morocco, a haven of peace and stability, in its strategic choices. Morocco is moving forward in a serene manner, which has earned it incessant enmity, attacks and blows from

certain parties who have difficulty assimilating and accepting Morocco’s leadership in North Africa and on the African continent.

GNA

