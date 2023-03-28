Females top GNAT local election in Tongo

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Tongo (U/E), March 27, GNA – Members of the Tongo West local chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have elected five females out of nine executives to stir the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

Apart from the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Youth Coordinator and Basic School Representative positions occupied by males, the rest of the five positions are occupied by female members of the Association.

The elected executives are Mr Emmanuel A. A. Anafo, Chairman, Mr John Badiwomehit, Vice Chairman, Madam Jackline Angabe, Secretary, Madam Vida Akurigo, Assistant Secretary and Madam Elizabeth Okudjeto, Treasurer,

The rest are Mr Raymond Anaba Ayine, Youth Coordinator, Madam Jessica Latifatu Seidu, GNAT-Ladies (GNAT-LAS) Coordinator, Madam Augustina Atiah Abeeze-Nyetime, Second Cycle Representative and Mr Dominic Atavuta, Basic School Representative.

Speaking at the local conference of the Association prior to the election, Mr Charles A. Ateem, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chairman of GNAT, said the Association created two local chapters out of the then Tongo Central chapter.

He said leadership of the Association observed that activities of the Association in the hitherto Tongo Central chapter adversely affected contact hours in schools within the District as members had move to the Central for such activities.

He explained that with the current division, the Association now had Tongo West, Tongo Central and Tongo East chapters within the District which ensured that few members within the chapters met at a time without interference with academic work.

Mr Ateem advised teachers against alcoholism, saying teachers needed to take the academic well-being of their students seriously, and urged them to stay away from alcohol during school hours.

"Some teachers drink alcohol before they go to school, or while in school, they go to drink. That is unprofessional. Let us be mindful of our job ethics and code of conduct,"

On the theme of the conference, “The survival of the teacher in economic challenges,” the Municipal Chair said members of the Association needed the support of leadership to survive the current economic challenges in the country.

He asked them not to extend their frustrations onto the students, “If you absent yourself from school and you are queried, do not expect that GNAT will intervene. Please let us do our work as required of us, as teachers.”

Mr Ateem observed that some teachers dressed shabbily to school and called on GNAT members to take their dress code seriously, noting that teachers were role models and influential personalities that students looked up to, therefore the need for them to appear decent.

Mr Evans Ayagikwaga Tungosiamu, a Guest Speaker at the Conference, encouraged members of the Association not to depend solely on their monthly salaries, but venture into other businesses for extra income.

In his victory speech, Mr Anafo, who was re-elected for the second time as Chairman to stir the affairs of the local chapter, thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in him to continue to serve the Association.

He called for unity of purpose among members of the Association in the area, and pledged to continue to work diligently in the interest of all members across the local chapter.

