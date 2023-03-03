Cease construction of hostel for “kayayei”— Ga Traditional Council 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, March. 03, GNA — The Ga Traditional Council has demanded the immediate cessation of the construction of a purported hostel facilities for head porters popularly known as “kayayei” at Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Council, the construction of the facility was an affront to the Gas who were the rightful owners of the said land.

The Council had, in an earlier statement, called for the project to be halted and the land used for the benefit of the Gas.

A statement signed and issued by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Traditional Council, said the Council had noted with displeasure the continuous work on the construction of the purported hostel facilities for “Kayayei” at Agbogbloshie by some unidentified people, without its authority and permission.

It said the Council had not been contacted nor had it been engaged in prior discussions with anyone on such a project or any other project at Agbogbloshie.

“The Council members unanimously resolved to oppose to this project and condemn same as not being in the interest of the Ga State,” it indicated.

The statement added that: “The Ga Mantse (Overlord of the Ga State) and President of the Ga Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, be and is hereby authorised and empowered on behalf of the Ga Traditional Council and the people of the Ga State to issue a strongly worded statement to the people involved that they should cease construction forthwith.”

The Council said under no circumstances should such a project proceed on the land at Agbogbloshie in the centre of Accra to the “prejudice of the Gas”, adding that, the forty acres of the prime land was promised to the Ga State for the construction of a very needed facility.

It urged any person or group that wished to proceed with such a project of building hostel facilities for “Kayayei” to seek a new site outside the city.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse and the people of The Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this Project,” it emphasised.

GNA

