Electronics repairer grabbed for granting land without title

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 03, GNA – A 49-year-old repairer of electronic devices who allegedly granted land to an electrician without title, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused person is said to have taken GH₵10,000.00 from the electrician and showed him a plot of land at Peduase without title.

Lespinasse Yemoh, charged with purporting to grant land without title, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded him into Police custody.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, told the Court that the complainant Mr Berneth Asiedu resided at Accra while the accused person was a resident of Nsawam.

The prosecution said the complainant needed a plot of land to buy and met the accused person at La, Accra, who made him believe that he had land to sell to him.

It said during the deliberation, the accused person allegedly led the complainant to Peduase area and showed a large parcel of land as his.

The prosecution said the accused person sold a plot out of it to the complainant at GH₵ 35,000.00.

It said the complainant made an advanced payment of GH₵ 10,000.00 to the accused person as part payment.

The prosecution said the accused person later presented an indenture on the land to the complainant but checks at the Lands Commission Office at Koforidua revealed that the said land was not owned by the accused person.

It said the accused person after his arrest by the Police admitted that the land was not registered in his name but claimed it was registered in his friend’s name on his behalf.

The prosecution said efforts made by the Police for the accused person to lead investigations to the said friend had proved futile.

GNA

