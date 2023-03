Munich, March 8, (dpa/GNA) – Bayern Munich have been fined €44,750 ($47,175) after fans ignited pyrotechnics, and unfurled insulting banners at their 1-0 Champions League last-16 first leg win at Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA made the announcement on Wednesday, hours before the return match in Munich.

PSG were fined €39,500 because of blocked access ways at the Parc des Prines, as well as fans using fireworks at the game three weeks ago.

GNA

