‘Absolutely false’ – LaLiga responds to financial collapse report

Madrid, March 8, (STATS Perform/dpa/GNA) – LaLiga has refuted claims made in a Spanish newspaper, that the league is in danger of financial collapse, and will now take legal action.

El Espanol published an article titled “LaLiga in the face of economic collapse: DAZN and CVC are considering breaking their contracts with Javier Tebas.”

The report suggested the two crucial partners, were considering their relationships, journalist Jorge Calabres writing: “Spanish football is in an extreme situation” as broadcaster DAZN and CVC study the possibility of breaking their contracts.

However, LaLiga issued a swift response on Wednesday, rejecting the claims.

It said in the statement it was “absolutely false that DAZN and CVC are studying breaking their contracts with LaLiga.”

The statement added: “It is surprising that, despite not having confirmation from DAZN and CVC, Jorge Calabres and El Espanol have published this false news, citing unspecified “sources in the sector.”

“It is also worrying that neither the aforementioned journalist nor any other person from El Espanol has contacted LaLiga to verify the information, in yet another lack of journalistic rigour and professionalism.

“The latter is not surprising, given the obvious campaign of personal attack that El Espanol and Jorge Calabres are involved in against LaLiga and its president, Javier Tebas, through continuous false, manipulated or misrepresented publications in recent months.

“We will take legal action against those responsible for this publication, and against all those who disseminate these falsehoods, in defence of our interests and those of the clubs.”

Among a host of other reasons, the report claimed private equity backer CVC was considering its position because LaLiga, was unable to guarantee the long-term participation of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid amid the threat of a Super League.

El Espanol reported that if an early termination clause was triggered, CVC could end its contract and ask LaLiga clubs for its investment to be returned with 6% interest.

But LaLiga said these concerns were untrue and Tebas, LaLiga’s president, also criticized the report personally, slamming the article as “fake news.”

Barcelona are nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table this season, as the Catalan club seek what would be their first LaLiga title in four years.

GNA

