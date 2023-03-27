Assembly warns against road blockage, erection of billboards

Accra, March 27, GNA – The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has warned the public to desist from blocking roads without permit for public events and warned that those found culpable will face the full rigors of the law.

“The Assembly is not enthused about the unlawful blockage of roads in the Municipality for public events such as parties, funerals, weddings without permit…” a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Monday.

“Despite depriving it the much-needed funds for developmental projects, the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly takes serious view of these persistent infractions and wishes to caution all offenders to desist from the act or face the full rigors of the law.”

The statement, signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Boye Laryea, expressed worry over the surge in the erection of unauthorised billboards, signboards and other forms of advertisement, including posters and banners, contrary to Section 181 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

“Per the Bye law, a prospective advertiser shall not choose a site for the erection of a bill or signboard unless it has been inspected and approved by the Department of Physical Planning of the Assembly.”

It had, therefore, given a 21-day ultimatum to the public to remove all unsanctioned billboards situated in any part of the municipality.

The Assembly also deplored the alarming rate at which vehicles were abandoned on many of the roads within the municipality, a phenomenon it found disturbing but gaining ground and posing problems for drivers and pedestrians.

“All persons with abandoned vehicles on streets and or on the shoulders of the road are given 14 days moratorium to remove them.”

“We also call on the citizenry to report persons engaged in these acts to the Assembly on 0302914268.”

It urged the public to support its activities to live up to its vision of becoming a “model municipality of excellence.”

GNA

