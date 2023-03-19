NSA congratulates Africa Rugby President Herbert Mensah

Accra, Mar. 19, GNA – The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated Mr. Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby Union on his election as President of Rugby Africa.

The Ghanaian sports administrator polled 30 votes against Uganda’s Andrew Owuo’s one to win the top position.

A statement from the NSA said, “We are delighted by your massive 30-1 win against your opponent at the just ended Rugby Africa Elective Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa today”.

It added, “The Authority has absolutely no doubt in your commitment, competence, and leadership skills to inspire the Newly Elected Executives to work harder and steer the affairs of Africa Rugby with the sincerest hope that Rugby in Africa will blossom under your able leadership to the delight of all.

“We look forward to Journey with you in your new role. Congratulations once again and continue to make Mother Ghana and the Sporting fraternity Proud. We wish you a very successful Term of Office.”

Rugby Africa held its elective Annual General Meeting on Saturday, March 18 in Cape Town, South Africa.

GNA

