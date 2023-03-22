Akoto’s death is a shock to us – constituents

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Tafo-Pankrono (Ash), March 22, GNA – Residents of Old Tafo and Pankrono, have expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, their former Member of Parliament (MP).

Though, they were aware of his failing health situation, which had kept their former MP in doors for some time, they were least expecting his death at this moment.

Some residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the constituency, described his death as a big blow to the country, the NPP and the Old Tafo Constituency.

They recalled his insightful debate on the floor of Parliament as an MP and hard work as a minister at the various places he was appointed to work and said Ghana had really lost a state man.

Maame Ama Agyeiwaa, a 56-year-old resident, told the GNA that, the deceased MP had been very influential in the development of the area and that, his death was a sad moment for the people of the area.

He said the MP was committed to helping the people, especially the youth, to receive technical and vocational training to create employment for themselves, which was a major achievement the people could not forget.

The MP had also established a vocational school, which offered free training in various trades for the young people, especially girls in the area.

Another resident, who gave her name as Adwoa Frimpong, could not control her tears as she narrated how Dr Akoto had been supporting her financially to establish and grow her business, and said his departure to eternity would affect her personality.

Alhassan Yussif, a staunch admirer of Dr Akoto, only prayed for Allah’s mercy upon his soul and hoped that Allah would give a good place for him in the hereafter.

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei was born on April 18, 1953, at Sunyani and died on March 20, 2023, at age 69.

He was first elected as NPP MP for Old Tafo in 2004 and retained the seat three consecutive times.

He was appointed by former President Kufuor as a Deputy Minister for Finance in 2003 and was elevated to the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry till 2008.

In 2006, he founded the Wealth Creation and Social Development Skills Training Centre, which helped to train 100 youth every year in technical and vocational skills to create employment for themselves.

He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in 2017 and served till 2021.

Dr Akoto, a Catholic, left behind three children and a wife.

GNA

