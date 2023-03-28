Akatsi North: NDC parliamentary aspirant promises votes maximisation

By Nelson Ayivor

Ave-Dakpa (V/R), March 28, GNA – Dr Stephen Torkpo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi North, has promised to work hard to increase votes for the party in Election 2024 if given the nod.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region that the incumbent MP had lost popularity at the grassroots, affecting the performance of the NDC in the last two major elections.

Dr Torkpo, also a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, had filed his nomination to contest against Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

Analysis of previous election results showed that candidate John Mahama lost 270 votes between 2012 and 2016, and 286 votes between 2016 and 2020, he said.

“On the flip side, the NPP gained 173 votes between 2012 and 2016, and alarmingly, in 2020, gained 1,562 votes.”

In the parliamentary elections, the incumbent MP, who was seeking re-election for a fourth term, had his votes decline from 11,482 in 2016 to 9,770, whiles a new NPP candidate, currently the District Chief Executive for the area, Mr Peter Ofosu, who improved his votes from 1,379 in 2016 to 4,575 in 2020.

The aspirant is contesting the NDC primary for the fourth time after losing narrowly to the incumbent in the last three elections.

“There is an urgent need for the NDC to present a new and popular candidate to neutralise the gains of the NPP in Akatsi North, a candidate, who understands the issues of the grassroots, who form the nucleus of the party.”

Dr. Torkpo, a native of Ave-Havi, promised to run a campaign devoid of insults and unite the party when officially elected as the parliamentary candidate on May 13.

“I intend to run an open-door policy, working with all stakeholders in the party and to bring everyone on board to ensure a resounding victory for the umbrella party in Election 2024,” he said.

He advised all aspirants in the upcoming primaries to avoid the use of intemperate language during their campaigns.

GNA

