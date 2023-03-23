Ahyiayem chief prioritises provision of education infrastructure

By Benjamin Akoto

Yamfo (A/R), March 23, GNA – Nana Twumasi Ankrah Gyamfi Bosompim I, the Chief of Ahyiayem near Yamfo, has declared education as a priority through construction of new and upgrading of existing school infrastructure for pupils to access formal education in the community.

He said that was necessary because most pupils from Ahyiayem and its surrounding villages commuted 10 kilometres every day to access formal education at Yamfo because the physical infrastructure of the Ahyiayem M/A Primary School was not fit for purpose.

Nana Bosompim I made the declaration when he was speaking at a durbar organised after his enstoolment as the Atipemhene of Yamfo Traditional Area in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Known in private life as Mr Anthony Twumasi-Ankrah and currently works as the Deputy Director of Judicial Service, Sunyani, Nana Bosompim I swore the oath allegiance to Nana Ansah Adu Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo and President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs.

Nana Bosompim I explained the Ahyiayem basic school where he completed many years ago had remained dilapidated for decades now and was therefore making teaching and learning a challenge for teachers and pupils with majority of the latter opting to trek miles to access education within well-improved infrastructure facilities at Yamfo.

He appealed for support from residents of the community, friends and well-wishers to assist him in his vision to push for the development of the area, which he described as “not an individual task but a collective responsibility.”

Nana Bosompim I indicated his willingness to serve the people and support the vision of the Paramount Chief, saying “I will do whatever Nana Adu Baah requires of me and also assist with my wisdom and knowledge for the progress of Yamfo Traditional Area.”

Nana Dansoaa Brago, ‘Ahyiayemhemaa’ (the queen of Ahyiayem) implored Nana Bosompim I to promote unity among the people as the basic platform to propel his development agenda.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

