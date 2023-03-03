African countries need a third political force 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 2, GNA – Mr Benjamin Anyagre, the immediate Past Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, says the just ended Nigeria Presidential Election has reiterated the need for a third political force in African countries, especially Ghana.

Mr Anyagre said the impressive performance of Mr Peter Obi, who obtained almost seven million votes, representing 29 per cent of the total votes cast, was an indication that the country needed a shift from being ruled by the two major parties as pertained in most African countries.

Reacting to the results of the Nigeria elections, he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that having a third force in the African political landscape was not necessarily to win power at all costs.

But it was to consciously represent the voice of the voiceless and serve as an alternative platform or space for the vulnerable and downtrodden to force their plea for survival to be heard and factored in policies geared towards their well-being.

Mr Anyagre, whose call follows the consistent appeal by the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) for the establishment of a Labour Party in Ghana, said, “if it does not happen so, most of the people, especially at the grassroots, would continue to be trapped in the dominantly two-way political party systems.

He said the people’s sovereignty, especially the youth, must be made meaningful and reflected in their lives, devoid of self-seeking politicians in the African States.

Meanwhile, the GFL has reiterated that the performance of Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the Nigerian Elections, affirmed the call for the formation of a Labour Party in Ghana.

Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL General Secretary, noted that to the surprise of all, the Nigerian Labour Party’s Candidate has smashed the iron gate of the “so-called traditional political party establishment and set the stage for a new third force.”

He reiterated the need for a Labour Party to contest Election 2024 to help champion the peculiar issues of workers at the executive level.

“Organized Labour must consider working to capture power to govern the state.”

Mr Koomson made the call at the Ghana News Agency Dialogue on the emerging third force and strength of the Organised Labour in Ghana to form a political third force to challenge the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the only way to secure the welfare of the workers in Ghana was to have workers in governance positions.

Mr Koomson stated that “Britain, Holland, and others have workers’ parties that is how workers can have hope in their leadership and secure the future, politicians over the years have demonstrated that they secure political power for their interest, the paradigm must change.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

