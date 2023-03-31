Adibo in Yendi Municipality receives GHC170,000 Child welfare centre 

By Abebe Dawuni

Adibo March 31, GNA – A Child welfare Centre has been commissioned and handed over to the Yendi Municipal Health Directorate and the people of Adibo at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The centre which was funded by Children Believe and implemented by Assemblies of God (AG) Care Ghanaf c is made up of a cosulting room, a storeroom and urinal.

Mrs. Esenam Kavi De Souza Children Believe Associate Country Director who commissioned the centre said that one of their major focus was early childhood development and with the adoption of integrated approach.

She said enhancing early care and stimulation for 0-3 years. Special focus on first 1000 days, supporting health and nutrition, promoting early education advocacy and training on child rights and protection among others were their focus.

She reiterated the need for the community to take good care of the centre for it to serve its purpose and urged the Health Services to expand their services for the people to benefit for over a decade.

Madam Freda Billa Team Leader AG care Ghana Northern Sector in a welcome address indicatedd over the five decades of monitoring child health growth during the window of opportunity period that was the first thousand days starting from conception to a child’s second birth day was crucial for survival.

She said in Ghana the main challenges that have comforted the programme were the unavailability of weighing centres, high participants drop out and slow in reducing malnutrition rates.

According to the Team Leader, working to stem the challenges AG Care Ghana and Children Believe had tried to complement the efforts of government on their enormous task to construct the child welfare centre for the people of Adibo.

She announced that it was the second project they were commissioning within a year in the municipality with the first one in zagban.

Hajia Hadjara Haruna, the Yendi Municipal Heath Director said the facility ha come at the right time and reminded them that the zagban Child Welfare centre lacked toilet, water, accommodation and health workers.

Hajia Hadjara appealed to them to involve Health management in such projects to ensure that facilities were put to good use.

Alhassan Amidu Abukari who delivered an address on behalf of the regent of Adibo expressed their appreciation to AG Care and Children Believe for the facility and appealed for potable water.

GNA

