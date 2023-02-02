Yango hands over brand new car to winner of its driver loyalty contest 

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA-Ride hailing service, Yango, has presented a brand new Renault Stepway to Richard Acquah-Mensah, who emerged as the ultimate winner of the month-long Yango Partner Drivers Contest, in a colourful ceremony held at its head office in Accra.

Forty other drivers, who took part in the contest, also received brand new Samsung A24 smartphones for being good ambassadors of the brand over the years and championing Yango’s high standards and quality of service.

Country Manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Philip Ofori-Anom, speaking at the presentation ceremony, said that the contest was the company’s way of expressing profound appreciation to their loyal and distinguished drivers.

He said: “We are celebrating our drivers who have been exemplary in their service as our brand ambassadors. Yango has high expectation of our drivers because of the standard and quality of service that we seek to bring to the domestic ride-hailing industry.”

According to him, the company sees the gesture as a means of motivating its partner drivers who the real heroes are moving their cherished riders from one point to another almost every time.

“In celebrating them [drivers], we are asking our drivers to keep lifting the bar; that’s how they get to grow with us as a brand,” he added.

Mr. Ofori-Anom said that Yango will continue to leverage cutting-edge innovations to offer seamless online transport services in the country to stay ahead of the competition.

“At Yango, we don’t see challenges; we see a market that is ripe to work in, so we’re looking to bring in more value to our drivers and riders,” he further noted.

Richard who won the car, told journalists in an interview that he has seen significant improvement in his life since he joined the Yango app, adding that the new car will help him to achieve more with the brand.

He indicated: “I have been on Yango for the past eight months and it has been very good. I wasn’t making much money on my previous app, but when I tried Yango, I started making some good money; in fact the bonuses alone were amazing. I’m so happy to be driving on Yango and my entire family will work with them now.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

