World Radio Day: Former DCE urges authorities to award journalists in Oti 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 14, GNA- Mr Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has advised authorities in the region to reward media practitioners for upholding development and peace in the region.

He said motivation plays an important essential role in the life of individuals and called on media owners and duty-bearers to recognised hardwork of practitioners and reward them accordingly.

He said reward teases out the best in workers and makes them perform optimally.

Mr Awuranyi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the World marked Radio Day, said it was important radio journalists constantly fed the public with the truth and verifiable and accurate information in line with basic standards of ethical journalism.

Speaking to GNA, he noted that radio should not be used to incite, misinform the public, adding that radio work was a public service and therefore those who were privileged to have access to the airwaves should be mindful of its usage.

He encourages media practitioners in Oti Region not to be deterred by the challenges they may face, but to continue to provide a platform for advancing dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.

GNA

