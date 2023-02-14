Swedish King Carl Gustaf to undergo heart surgery next week 

Copenhagen, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) - Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is to undergo heart surgery next week.

On the advice of his personal physician, the 76-year-old will have a planned keyhole operation next Monday. The Swedish royal family did not elaborate on his health issue in their Tuesday announcement.

The king is doing well, the statement said, and will fulfil his official engagements until the day of the operation and then take some time to rest. Planned engagements in the following two weeks will be postponed until later in the spring.

Carl Gustaf celebrates his 50th anniversary on the throne in late summer. A Scandinavian colleague has been on the throne a little longer than him – Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has ruled her kingdom for over 51 years.

She, too, will soon have to go to hospital. The 82-year-old has been struggling with back problems for some time and will have back surgery next Wednesday.

GNA

