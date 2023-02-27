Workshop on UN Guidelines for companies in Agricultural Industries open in Takoradi 

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Feb 27, GNA – A two-day capacity building workshop on United Nations Guiding Principles for Journalists in the Western Region on companies in the Agricultural and Extractive Industries value chains has opened for stakeholders in Takoradi.

The workshop, which is under the auspices of Friends of the Nation (FoN) with support from Oxfam International, would take participants through the UN guiding principles on Business and Human Rights under the United Nations Women Empowerment Principle (UNWEP) and Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) Framework.

A statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of Friends of the Nation, (FoN), Mr. Mevuta Donkris and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi ahead of the workshop, said it aimed at enhancing participants knowledge and understanding of the three UN guiding principles of UNGP and Free, Prior, Informed Consent (FPIC) and demanding adherence to these principles by companies in the Agricultural and Extractive sectors.

The training would also create space for identifying ways of addressing the harmful impact of the non-adherence to the guiding principles by companies in the Agricultural and Extractive Industries value chains.

