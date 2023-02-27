John C Maxwell Equip Ghana holds training to end stigma against Persons Living with HIV  

By Lawrencia Mensah

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The John C Maxwell Equip Leadership Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has organised a roundtable training model to end stigma and discrimination against persons living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The training, held at the Motherly Love Orphanage, a home for kids living with HIV, was part of the efforts of the group to help mobilise leaders for global transformation and specifically curb the rate at which these persons battled stigma and discrimination in Ghanaian societies.

Mr Bernard Quarm, the Country Coordinator of John C Maxwell Equip Leadership Ghana, speaking at the event, said the programme was aimed at inspiring and training these people to be effective in their area of expertise as most of them were neglected in the communities.

“Stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV are major obstacles to the achievement of a just and equitable society. These barriers must be eliminated so that everyone, regardless of their HIV status, can reach their full potential,” he said.

According to him, such discrimination does not only violate their human rights but also prevents them from contributing fully to the development of the country.

The country coordinator said the programme would also include a project analysis which aimed at seeking for international support, awareness creation and messages of hope to encourage mostly the young ones living with HIV to bring out the potential in them.

Rev John Azuma, an HIV ambassador and founder of the orphanage, also expressed his concern about the situation, saying, “Children living with HIV continue to face discrimination and stigmatization in our society, which only serves to further isolate them and limit their opportunities.”

He noted that the orphanage currently provided for over 50 children with basic needs, medical care, emotional support and counseling to help them cope with the challenges of living with HIV.

The ambassador described John C Maxwell Equip Leadership Ghana’s project as a significant step towards achieving a society that is inclusive and equitable for all, regardless of their HIV status.

Rev Azumah called on other organizations and individuals to support their efforts to end stigmatization and discrimination against children living with HIV.

“We need to work together to create a society that is more inclusive and accepting of people living with HIV,” he added.

The John C Maxwell Equip Leadership Ghana had over the years supported others through their initiatives to Transformation lives.

GNA

