Work hard for citizens to feel very secure – President urges Police Service  

By Stephen Asante/Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had urged the Ghana Police Service to be committed to ensuring security, law and order at all times in the country.

The personnel, he said, ought to, therefore, uphold professionalism, discipline and patriotism.

This was expected of the Police in order to create a congenial atmosphere and safe environment for socio-economic growth and development, he noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at the presentation of 100 pick-up and six armoured vehicles, as well as 600 motorbikes to the Police, at the Police Headquarters, in Accra.

The resources are meant to facilitate the work of the police – retooling them for efficient work.

The President, however, lauded the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, especially under the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for transforming the image of the Service in recent times.

The Government, he said, would not relent in giving the Police the necessary support to enhance their duties.

Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, said the anti-crime measures taken by the Government was paying off, saying the presence of the police in Ghanaian communities had become more visible.

He thanked the President for his continuous support in assisting the police to work effectively.

The IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, said the vehicles and motorbikes had come at the appropriate time as it would further retool the personnel for hard work.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

