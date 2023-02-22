Avenor Traditional Council  inducts newly gazetted chiefs, queens on

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Feb. 22, GNA – The Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta Region has slated Wednesday, March 15, to induct a total of 26 newly gazetted chiefs and queen mothers.

The traditional rulers, who were given their gazette extracts on Sunday, February 19, would be officially inducted and sworn into the Council as required by law.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area, and President of Council, had extended his congratulatory messages to them for the legal recognition.

He said they had the right to participate in key decision-making processes during the Council meetings.

He, however, tasked the traditional rulers to be peacemakers and development oriented, regardless of the challenges they faced.

Togbe Anumah cautioned all chiefs and queen mothers in the Traditional Area to desist from handling cases such as rape and defilement, which the law did not permit them to.

“Do not entertain cases that are not within your strength. Rape, defilement and others must never be tolerated by any chief for redress,” he said.

He urged other traditional rulers yet to go through the gazetting processes to remain calm while the law took its course and offer their best support to the development of the area.

The meeting also saw the reconstitution of the Central Planning Committee membership for this year’s ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ celebrations.

The newly gazetted chiefs and queen mothers include Torgbui Korbadzi III, Mamaga Yeasidi III, Mama Nyafieve III, Torgbui Ladzekpo Tetteh Gefu IV, and Torgbui Ayita Adzomabla IV.

The rest are Mama Dzatugbui II, Torgbui Anakpa III, Mama Biana III, Torgbui Agbakpe III, Torgbui Sakiti III, Torgbui Kotuia II, Togbe Tsagli III, and Torgbui Abeda IV.

GNA

