Women’s Expo Ghana introduces Regional Road Show Series in Wa

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, Feb. 6, GNA – Women entrepreneurs in the Upper West Region are gearing up for the 2023 edition of the Women’s Expo Ghana, 2023 Regional Road Show Series expected to be held in Wa.

The event, which has been scheduled to be held from 8th-11th March 2023 at the Ministries Volleyball Court, is also to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey, Event Director of Women’s Expo Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa on Monday.

It said the Women’s Expo Ghana event had been held for the past six years in Accra to celebrate the achievements of emerging women entrepreneurs and had showcased more than 500 women entrepreneurs.

“The occasion provides a convenient and cost-effective sales and networking platform for emerging women entrepreneurs to explore more avenues to enhance and promote their businesses and create visibility for themselves,” the statement added.

The statement indicated that the regional road show series became necessary following feedback the organisers of the event had received from patrons from the regions.

“The Women’s Expo Ghana Regional Road Show Series will enjoy the usual experience platform with richer local consumer engagement activities for partners to make gainful returns on their investment,” it added.

This year’s event is in partnership with Guzakuza, Female Agribusiness leaders and women in Agribusiness, Info Radio, and anchored by Mara Foods.

Some activities to mark the event include exhibition and sales, health screening, Family Planning and Reproductive Health Services, fashion show, cooking contest, battle of colours (hair and makeup), aerobics, and health talk.

Women’s Expo Ghana is the go-to consumer engagement and sales platform for women entrepreneurs as well as for businesses that market products and services targeted at women.

It has hosted over 500 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors since its inception in October 2015.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

