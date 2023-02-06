Six Bibiani Zongo residents injured in clash with Asante Gold Corporation security men

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani Zongo (WN/R) Feb. 6, GNA – Six people sustained various degree of injuries when some aggrieved residents of Bibiani Zongo clashed with the security men of Asante Gold Corporation at the weekend.

According to the Assembly Member of Bibiani Zongo, Mr Abdullah Mohammed the six injured persons, including him, are currently responding to treatment at the Bibiani Government Hospital and Divine Love Hospital.

He said out of the six injured persons, two sustained gunshot wounds.

The assemblyman explained that some residents of Bibiani Zongo went to the Asante Gold Corporation dumping site to pick up some materials termed as “black” but were ordered by the security men to return them of which the residents refused to oblige, resulting in the clash.

Meanwhile, some suspects have been apprehended and are assisting the police with investigations and the Police have also restored calm in the area.

The Assembly Member, together with the town folks, called on the Member of Parliament (MP), for the area, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the overlord of Sefwi Anhwiaso land Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akufo Dampare and President Akufo-Addo to come to the aid of the innocent residents of Bibiani Zongo for a peaceful co-existence.

GNA

