W. E. B. Du Bois Centre holds wreath laying ceremony

Accra, Feb 24, GNA – As part of activities marking the 115th celebration of the birth of Dr William Edward Burghardt (W.E.B) Du Bois, an American Civil Rights Activist, Historian and Author, the W. E. B. Du Bois Museum Foundation in Accra has held a symposium and wreath laying ceremony to commemorate his legacy.

The event brought together some dignitaries, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia Palmer, Dr Sam Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, some government officials, some Pan-Africanists, students and people from the diaspora.

Also present at the ceremony was the great grandson of Dr Du Bois, Mr Jeffery Alan Peck.

Here are some photos captured by the Ghana News Agency from the event.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

