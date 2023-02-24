MP, PTA support Madina SDA Basic School 

By Francis Cofie

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – The Parents Teacher Association (PTA) of Madina SDA Basic School in Accra has donated over 160 dual desks, tables and mono desks to the school to facilitate teaching and learning.

The items include 85 dual chairs, 34 mono desk, 20 Kindergarten chairs and 12 tables and 10 set of teachers’ tables and chairs.

Presenting the items, Elder Isaac Addo, the PTA Chairman, said the donation was to make the children comfortable in the classroom to enable them learn.

The gesture, he said, would resolve the situation where pupils sat in threes and fours on dual desks which posed a lot of inconvenience to pupils.

Elder Addo urged parents to duly pay their PTA levies to enable the school run smoothly in the interest of their children.

He said though there were other significant challenges of the school, classroom furniture and ICT facilities remain paramount in the scheme of things, adding that with the support of stakeholders, these challenges would be addressed to a large extent.

Mr. Kean Adjei Mensah, the Municipal Director of Education, commended the PTA for the timely intervention, adding that government could not do it all alone.

He appealed to all stakeholders, particularly parents, to contribute their quota to help make the school a model institution in the municipality.

According to him, even though the call on parents to be forthright in supporting the school was justified, any future outcome of success would duly be shared by parents, the church and the education directorate alike.

Pastor Obed K. Obeng, the School Local Manager, appealed to government to come to the aid of the school to complete infrastructure projects to reduce the class population which continues to hamper the comfort of pupils in classroom.

He said there were many children in the community yet to be enrolled, adding that it was the reason the school had remained public to afford parents the opportunity to enrol their children in the school.

“We expect more children to come for them to be impacted morally, academically and spiritually in holistic education which was the philosophy of Adventist education,” he said.

Pastor Obeng said one of the major challenges facing the school was the presence of an unauthorised structure on the school compound which posed security challenges to the school.

He, therefore, called on authorities to pursue all legal means of removing the structure to pave way for unhindered movement of pupils.

Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, pledged to provide a life-long scholarship for the best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate of the school, starting this year.

This, he said, was to motivate students to commit to their books and perform well in their academic endeavours.

The MP recounted some ongoing educational programmes and projects in the area, adding that education would continue to be given the best attention since it is the best legacy to leave for the people.

He urged parents to make sacrificial efforts at providing for the academic demands of their children since government could not shoulder that responsibility alone.

He donated a set of football jersey, two footballs, six streetlights and three boxes of books to the school.

GNA

