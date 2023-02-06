Vodafone Healthline: Young beneficiary regains use of fingers 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Feb.06, GNA – Vodafone Ghana has fully sponsored a surgery on and restored the fingers of a girl-child born with a limb abnormality which made her incapable of gripping anything and attend school as a result.

Precious’ condition was revisited in the ninth episode of Vodafone Healthline’s Spin-Off edition to make it possible for her to eat and grip things with her hands.

A statement from Vodafone Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the almost four-year-old girl could not grip objects or eat with her hands since she was born, and that hindered her ability to thrive in school.

Six months after her operation, it said Precious demonstrated the tremendous transformation she had received after her ability to hold things and play with friends was restored.

Dr Kwekuma Yalley, a member of the health team, said the surgery would be conducted twice on the girl to fully restore her hands, considering her age.

Precious’ mother, Madam Cecilia Acheamaa, thanked the Healthline team for their assistance, admitting that it had been difficult to watch her daughter struggle with the condition. She expressed the eagerness of the family to enrol her in school.

