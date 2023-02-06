Six more Russians approved by World Athletics to compete as neutrals

Frankfurt/Berlin, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – World Athletics (WA) has approved six additional Russians, to compete as neutrals at international events, despite athletes from the country currently being banned, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The governing body, said on Monday that the decision is valid until its next council meeting in March.

A decision is expected there, whether to lift the suspension of the Russian federation, which has been in place since 2016, in connection with doping practices, and allows Russians only to compete as neutral athletes after WA approval.

The council will also deliberate whether to re-admit Russian athletes, despite the ongoing war, after the International Olympic Committee voiced support for such a move, which would also apply for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The latest six athletes approved are high jumpers Nikita Anishchenkov and Nikita Kurbanov, long jumpers Artem Chermoshanskiy and Danil Chechela, distance runner Marina Kovaleva, and race walker Maksim Pianzin.

They join 73 other Russians whose approval for the 2022 season was extended until the March council meeting, led by three-time world champion and 2022 Olympic gold medallist high jumper Mariya Lasitskene.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

