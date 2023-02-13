Valentine: Men choose underwear for women over chocolate  

By Julius Ofoe/Leonora Asare

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The usual rush for souvenirs and other items associated with the Valentine’s Day celebration, especially chocolates, has taken a different twist this year as some men have decided to forgo tradition and settle for women’s underwear.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) survey of some markets in Accra, including the Tudu and Tema Station Markets, indicates that the hike in the prices of the various varieties of chocolates is responsible for this development.

The red underwear is receiving more patronage due to the significance of the colour to the Day (February 14), which is an occasion when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts.

“I think some men have decided to settle for the underwear because to them, this will have a lasting impression on their loved ones,” Madam Emelia Bortey, a trader at the Tema Station Market, told the GNA.

“I have made substantial money from the sales of various red-coloured underwear today,” Hajia Fati Memuna, a trader at the Tudu Market, also confirmed to the GNA.

According to her, the prices of the wears had not seen any significant changes since last year as compared to the chocolates.

A group of young men who the GNA spoke to at one of the shops said many ladies preferred underwear to chocolate.

“My girl takes chocolate quite often, so I think the underwear will be remarkable. Besides, chocolates are now very expensive,” Julius Acheampong, one of the young men, said.

A box of chocolate ranges between GHC100 and GHC150, whereas a set of underwear ranges between GHC40 and GHC70.

Other souvenirs receiving patronage include teddy bears, champagne, flowers, scented candles and candies.

GNA

