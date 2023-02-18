Turkey Earthquake: CAF mourn the passing of Christian Atsu

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is saddened by the tragic passing of Ghana international, Christian Atsu Twasam following the dreadful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

Atsu was retrieved in the early hours of Saturday, after staying under the rubble 12 days after the terrible earthquake.

This was after his club Hatayspor confirmed on Tuesday, February 7, that he was retrieved alive from the wreckage and receiving treatment at the hospital, however, it was later discarded that it was a mistaken identity.

The skillful and former Black Star of Ghana player represented the country 65 times and played for several clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England, and FC Porto.

At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hatayspor, where he scored the only goal for his club against Kasimpasa on the eve of the incident.

A statement from CAF said, “ The President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanian Football Family. May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace!”.

He made 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reached the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. Atsu was named player of the tournament.

GNA

