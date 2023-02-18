Rylty releases melodious single titled “Non Stop”

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – Young Ghanaian artiste Juliusina Osberta Addo, widely known by fans as Rylty, has released a new melodious song dubbed “Non Stop”.

“Non Stop” was produced by Zodivc, and was released on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Rylty in her lyrics is committed to preserving her failing relationship and to show another lateral of her relationship.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, she said the brain behind her release was to send out a message that, despite all the differences, disagreement, and agreement in a relationship, it falls apart eventually at its peak.

She said, “it may be easier said than done but it’s always important to have a little faith and ask this question, have you really done enough to save the relationship?”.

Rylty said, the industry was hard to spear as she sees many dominated male artistes who are resolute for recognition with different tactics, but she would continue to keep her hard work and momentum.

Well-thought-out as a vital figure who is striving to make things work for her and everyone, she urged all the youth and upcoming artistes to conscious themselves and work hard to pursue their career.

She continued to advised artistes especially females, to have a positive mind and assertiveness towards themselves as there were males dominating the industry hence needs more female artistes including herself.

However, Rylty had not released any of her recorded tracks until she discovered her sound which she described as a blend of reggae, dancehall and afrobeats.

She began her musical journey in the year 2017.

“Non Stop” is available on all musical streaming platforms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

