Tackling Illegal Migration is Important Part of Cooperation between Bulgaria and Hungary – President Radev

Sofia, Feb 02 (BTA/GNA) – Tackling illegal migration is an important part of cooperation to ensure the security of the European Union, but takes external border control and protection. It takes a new policy and an understanding that the EU’s external borders protection is a duty and responsibility of all EU member countries,” said President Rumen Radev after his meeting with visiting Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

Radev said that migration and the Schengen area dominated his talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

He thanked Hungary for its support in seeking together with Bulgaria more solidarity, fairness and stronger border control.

Radev thanked Hungary for its consistent and active support for Bulgaria’s and Romania’s membership of Schengen. “This is a priority for Bulgaria. We are working intensively at all levels of diplomacy and we met all criteria a long time ago and I believe that with the support of Hungary and all our partners in the EU and the European institutions, we’ll be able to join Schengen this year,” said Radev.

According to him, blocking Bulgaria and Romania form Schengen means economic losses at a time of crisis not just for the two countries but for the entire EU.

President Radev said Bulgaria and Hungary are against a tendency for turning Bulgaria and first-line countries into buffer zones for illegal migration.

He was answering a journalist question whether Bulgaria receives support from the European Commission to reinforce its land border with Turkey.

He explained that Bulgaria receives support from Frontex in terms of presence and technical assistance for monitoring and border control.

“We have already sent to the European Commission (EC) Bulgaria’s position and the financial estimates to boost significantly control on the Bulgarian border. We are proposing to build a solid fence which will reduce to a minimum the possibilities for illegal entry into EU’s territory,” said Radev, adding that for now the EC is opposing this approach.

According to him, it is a good thing that there is readiness to assist with technical devices for border monitoring and control but that they should not be tied to a change in the approach and the European policy with regards to illegal migration.

Radev said that the question remains when more illegal migrants are identified and registered, what will happen with them afterwards.

Bulgaria and Hungary share the view that the conflict in Ukraine won’t be resolved with more weapons, but with more will, dialogue and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate it and end fighting, said President Radev.

Radev said that the conflict is turning into a war of attrition not just for Russia and Ukraine bit for Europe as well, for the economies and social systems.

Radev said that it is extremely important to work together to ensure the security and reliability of the energy resources and supply routes.

Regarding the Western Balkans, Radev noted that the role of the EU is important and called for measures to ensure that the Western Balkan countries cope with the negative effects of the crises and the war in Ukraine. This should be done on the condition that these countries strictly follow the commitments they have made, based on adherence to European values and the principles of good neighbourliness and cooperation, he explained.

He noted that Bulgaria is actively working towards greater connectivity and diversification of natural gas supply routes and routes.

On the implementation of the vertical gas corridor, he noted that Hungary was the first country to respond to Bulgaria’s proposal for the Solidarity Ring (STRING) project through which the additional quantities of Azerbaijani gas agreed with the European Commission would reach Central and Western Europe in the fastest and most efficient way, uniting the gas transmission networks of several countries, including Hungary.

“Hungary is a priority economic partner, one of the leading investors in our country and therefore we have common priorities in the development of our trade and economic ties,” said Radev.

He noted that he and President Novak also discussed the traditional ties between the two countries in culture and education, which the two countries will continue to develop in the future.

Radev expressed gratitude to the Hungarian President for the positive attitude and support towards the Bulgarian community in Hungary.

The financial assistance and support of the Hungarian government aimed at preserving the language, national identity and historical memory of the Bulgarian community in Hungary are an example of true European behaviour, policy and tolerance. This is important to note against the backdrop of growing hatred and persecution of the Bulgarian community in a neighbouring country, Rumen Radev said.

The President also pointed out that Bulgaria and Hungary are historically linked with deep roots and a traditional friendship, which today they are developing as allies and partners in NATO and the European Union, based on common priorities and values.

BTA/GNA

