Bibiani NASPA elects new executives 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R) Feb. 02, GNA – The 2022/2023 batch of the National Service Personnel

Association (NASPA) in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North

Region has elected new executives.

Five out of the six executive positions went unopposed except the Vice President position which was keenly contested.

Mr Derick Oduro was declared the President of the Association with Mr Osei Dennis Smith as his Vice.

The other executives were Mr Ackah Boakye Emmanuel, General Secretary; Mr Hamza

Mohammed, Organiser; Mrs Theresah Agyarpomaa, Financial Secretary and Mrs Anslem

Cynthia, Women’s Commissioner.

Mr Stephen Ansere was maintained as the Public Relations Officer.

In his address, Mr Samuel Kwagyire, the Municipal NSS Director said the NSS was established by an Act of Parliament with the mandate to supplement the manpower shortfalls in both public and private sectors of the country.

He added that it also aimed at providing fresh graduates exposure, sense of civic duty,

voluntarism and to acquire experience.

In that regard, he admonished the personnel not to see the service period as just a yearly

formality but a well-designed programme to prepare them for the job market.

He noted that the service period was a transition point to enter work life, and called on the

personnel to give mutual respect and be willing to work without necessarily expecting monetary gains.

He advised them to be always punctual at work to be more productive.

Mr Kwagyire, who sworn-in the new executives, advised them to communicate well with the

personnel to avoid rumor mongering and speculations.

Mr Derick Oduro, the President, on behalf of the executives, thanked his colleague service personnel for the confidence reposed in them.

He called for maximum cooperation and collaborative support to make the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal NASPA, a great Association.

GNA

