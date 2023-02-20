Several Bulgarian Cities and Regions Among Most Promising Investment Destinations in Europe

Stara Zagora, Southern Bulgaria, Feb 20 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria has been awarded in seven categories in the European Cities and Regions of the Future 2023 ranking by Financial Times’s fDi Intelligence.

Sofia city ranks third out of ten in the category of Cost Effectiveness among the Major European Cities of the Future. In addition, the Bulgarian capital is seventh in the ranking of FDI strategy implementation among the Major European Cities. It also ranks sixth in the category of Human Capital and Lifestyle, and seventh out of ten in terms of Business Friendliness.

Bulgarian cities have strong representation in the Cost Effectiveness category of the Top 10 Small European Cities of the Future 2023. Ruse (on the Danube) ranks first, followed by Burgas (on the Black Sea), which ranks third. Varna and Plovdiv rank respectively as sixth and seventh.

The Cost Effectiveness category for Top 10 Small European Regions of the Future also includes numerous Bulgarian regions. Ruse region tops the list, while Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas and Sofia (Province) regions are respectively in third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh place. Sofia city ranks ninth.

Stara Zagora is the only Bulgarian region in the category of the most promising investment destinations in Europe that implement strategies for encouraging foreign investment, ranking sixth out of nine. The category also includes regions from Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania and Serbia.

BTA/GNA

