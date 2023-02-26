Requiem service held for former manager of Ghana Post & Telecommunication Service

By P. K. Yankey

Aboadze (W/R), Feb. 26, GNA- The General Secretary of the Holy Fire Revival Ministries International Church, Reverend Jonathan Taye, has advised believers to serve God with commitment and dedication.

Believers, he said, should and be steadfast in the Lord, and renew their relationships with God and fellow human beings.

Rev. Taye gave the advice during a requiem service for the former Axim Area Manager for the Ghana Post and Telecommunication Service, the late Mr. Peter King Essoun, on Saturday at the Holy fire Revival Ministries International Church at Aboadze.

Rev. Taye commended the pioneering role played by the late Mr Essoun in the church and his commitment to the service of God.

He admonished Christendom to prepare themselves for eternity, saying, “It is appointed unto human beings to die and after death, judgement.”

He reminded believers to put their houses in order by giving their lives to Jesus Christ and walk faithfully with him before being called into eternity.

The late Mr. Peter Essoun until his death was a member of the Pre-Mix Fuel Committee in the Aboadze community and an elder of the Holy Fire Revival Ministries International, Aboadze Zone C.

He was survived by a mother and seven children including Mr. Godwill Arthur Mensah, a journalist of the Ghana News Agency.

Tributes read on behalf of the family, identified the late Essoun as a veritable community member who was involved in community work and development.

He died at the age of 68 years after a short period of illness.

GNA

