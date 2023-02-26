Represent the Church in school – Pastor to SHS students

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Rev. Benjamin Tetteh, Head Pastor, Ringway Gospel Centre of Assemblies of God Church, has advised first year Senior High School (SHS) students to represent the Church with good behaviour in school.

Rev. Tetteh said this on Sunday when the Church prayed for SHS first year students who would be reporting to school tomorrow after gaining admission.

He asked them to portray the teachings and doctrines of the Church to win souls for Christ.

“Please, as you are starting school tomorrow, it is another chapter of your life and so, I am encouraging you all to be of good behaviour and do not forget the teachings and doctrines of the Church,” he said.

“You all heard that some students had been expelled from school because of their bad behaviour, please as you are going to school tomorrow, I want you all to stay away from those acts.

“Please don’t use social media to insult the elderly and people of higher positions like the way some students have been doing,” Rev. Tetteh stressed.

The Head Pastor led the congregation to pray for all students to lead exemplary lives and become useful to their families and good leaders for the nation.

GNA

