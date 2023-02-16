Report: NATO mulling joint declaration with Asia-Pacific partners 

Tokyo, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) - The Western defence alliance NATO is considering to issue a joint declaration with four observer states from the Asia-Pacific region at its next summit meeting, in light of tensions with Russia and China, Japanese outlet Nikkei Asia has reported.

The move “would serve as a show of solidarity against Russia and China,” the economic newspaper wrote Thursday, citing an unnamed NATO official.

The alliance’s partners in the Asia-Pacific region are Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The heads of state and government of those four nations attended a NATO summit for the first time last year. In light of what the alliance deems China’s aggressive policies, for example in the Taiwan Strait, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO aims to intensify cooperation with its Asia-Pacific partners.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding initial talks within the alliance on the idea of an expanded joint declaration, Nikkei Asia reported, citing the official.

The next NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Lithuania in June.

GNA

