Donation drive for quake victims raises nearly €90m in Netherlands 

Amsterdam, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) – Private donations have raised around €89 million ($95 million) in the Netherlands in a daylong campaign backed by national broadcasters.

Celebrities joined in promoting the campaign, and the account will remain open for any further donations. The Dutch government is donating €10 million, in addition to the emergency assistance already provided.

The money is to be spent, on food, shelter and medical care for victims in the quake-hit region in southern Turkey and Syria.

Donation campaigns under the name “Giro555” have a long tradition in the Netherlands. The largest amount collected in a single day was €208 million for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

GNA

