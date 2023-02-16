Tremors jolt Syrian city, reigniting quake fears

Latakia, Syria, Feb 16, (dpa/GNA) – Two successive tremors on Thursday, hit Syria’s coastal city of Latakia, more than a week after a deadly earthquake struck the war-torn country.

Latakia was among the Syrian areas, which felt the brunt of the February 6 quake.

A tremor, measuring 4.7 on Richter scale, happened Thursday north of Latakia, and was followed by a minor aftershock minutes later, Syria’s National Earthquake Centre said.

The first tremor was felt in most parts of the province of the same name, and sent frightened people onto the streets.

Locals who were considering returning to their houses are now having second thoughts, as a result of the latest tremors.

A building, damaged by the February 6 quake and evacuated of residents for being unsafe, collapsed on Thursday in Latakia, according to local reports that dpa could not independently verify.

GNA

