Report illegal connections to ensure regular power supply in your homes — ECG

Dambai, Feb. 8, GNA – Mr Solomon Adjiku, Krachi East Municipal Manager, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has urged members of the Civic Education Club in the Municipality to always report illegal connections to the Company or the Police.

This, he said, would ensure regular power supply in their homes.

He said when such cases were reported, it would help to safeguard the operations of the company.

Mr Adjiku, addressing Club members from the Oti Senior High Technical School during a visit, said the ECG was mandated by law to distribute power to consumers.

He noted that the company had four main functional departments that always worked together for stability of power.

Mr Adjiku said the Departments included the Engineer’s office that ensured stable power supply and the District Technical Officer, responsible for installations, inspections, connections, and meter fixing.

He also mentioned the Commercial Officer, who took charge of billing and meter checking and the accountant who collects the first monies and pays salaries to staff and suppliers.

The visit, organised by the Krachi East Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was aimed at providing career guidance and helping young ones, especially students, to identify their field of work.

Mr Sei Christopher and Mr John Bentley of the Ghana Revenue Authority-CEPS Division in the Municipality said the Service was charge with three-fold responsibilities that include mobilisation of revenue from imports and exports duties, facilitation of legitimate trade, and provision of public security and safety.

They also urged citizens to provide information on illegal and tax evaders to the Service for necessary actions to be taken.

Mr Billy Prince Anaglate, the Oti Regional Fire Officer, Ghana National Fire Service, said the Service was committed to ensuring safer communities throughout Ghana by containment of the fire.

He said they were also committed to reducing fire-related accidents and deaths, and training community fire volunteers.

Mr Victor Koduadzi, Municipal Fire Officer emphasized the need for the public to always have safety measures in place for any unforeseen fire incidents at homes, communities, and other public places.

He urged them to always engage qualified electricians to work on electrical appliances in their homes.

Mr Clement Kwesi Mamadu, the Krachi East Municipal NCCE Director, said the excursion assisted students to know the mission and visions of various institutions while emphasis was laid on the roles of students in achieving such missions within the Municipality and Oti Region in the context of the “if you see something, say Something” campaign.

He expressed gratitude to the facilitators for the knowledge impacted in the Club members while urging the members to heed to all they learnt.

A total of 250 students from Oti SHS, Good-shepherd, Graceland, DACE Demonstration and SDA took part in the visit.

