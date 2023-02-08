Be disciplined, National Service personnel told

By Caleb Kuleke/Justice Opare

Ho, Feb. 08, GNA- Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Twum, Volta Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has urged national service personnel to be disciplined and avoid lateness to work.

He charged them to put in their best at their various institutions, organisations, and departments to help build the country.

Mr Twum said this at a joint in-service orientation and National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) Elections for all National Service Personnel in the Ho Municipal and Ho West Districts for the 2022/2023 service year.

He advised the personnel to adhere to rules and regulations governing their various workplaces, be committed to discharging their duties and be obedient to their superiors.

The Director implored the personnel serving in educational institutions to eschew abusive words as that could have negative impact on the lives of the pupils.

Mr Benjamin Barnebas, NSS Director for Ho and Ho West asked them to be humble and should see the service as an opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mr Emmanuel Duncan Aborgla, National President of National Service Personnel Association assured the personnel that his outfit was taken necessary measures to promote their wellbeing.

He also asked the personnel to always dress decently for work and use the service period as a learning curve towards gainful employment.

