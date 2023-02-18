Queenmother of Nungua Asoprotsonaa donates to Primary School pupils

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, Feb. 18, GNA – Naa Aforkor Omlefo Suorlor II, Queenmother of Nungua Asoprotsonaa Divisional Council, has donated exercise books and other souvenirs to primary and kindergarten pupils at Sakumono TWMA school, and Nungua Presbyterian Basic School in the Tema West Municipality.

Naa Omlefo Suorlor II told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview that the donation was to express motherly love and care to the pupils and to use the occasion to spend time with the school children.

She encouraged traditional leaders to dedicate a day to spend time with school children within their jurisdiction to share experiences with the kids.

“I believe spending quality time with pupils and students will help instill discipline and complement efforts of teachers.”

She also urged traditional leaders to rejuvenate the communal family system, instead of following other cultures, which do not impact positively on the Ghanaian and the African way of life.

Naa Omlefo Suorlor II again added that there was the need to motivate the pupils to cultivate the habit of studying to become prominent people in the society.

She encouraged parents to be the best friends of their children, support them in their academics and encourage them to study hard.

“Parents should always make themselves available for their children, open up to them, be their best friends so that they don’t take advice from friends, and go wayward,” she added.

She appealed to the Krowor Municipal Assembly to work together with the Tema West Municipal Assembly to help children, especially those in the primary and kindergarten, with study materials and help solve all academic issues in the municipalities.

Mrs Georgina Hiatorpe, Headmistress of Sakumono TWMA Primary and Kindergarten school, expressed her gratitude to the Queen mother for the support and donations she made to the school.

She said, “we are grateful that Naa Omlefo Suorlor II decided to spend time with us and call for more support from individuals, philanthropists, and organizations to support the educational system.”

