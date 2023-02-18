Christian Atsu’s body to be flown home tomorrow — Ambassador to Turkey

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – Christian Atsu’s body is to be flown home tomorrow, Sunday, February 19, 2023, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mrs Francisca Ashietey Oduntun, has told the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

The remains of Ghanaian Footballer were recovered from the rubble following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Saturday morning, confirmed the recovery of the player’s body after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team.

The Ghanaian footballer who plied his trade with Turkish side, Hatayspor, has been missing following earthquake that hit last Monday.

President Akufo-Addo, in a social media post, bemoaned the passing of Atsu, whom he described as one of the finest Ghanaian football ambassadors.

“Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed,” the President wrote on social media.

GNA

