Former President Mahama mourns with family of Christian Atsu

Accra, Feb.18, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined the family of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu to mourn after confirmation that the player has passed away.

The former Chelsea man was part of thousands of souls who lost their lives following the recent devastating earthquake that took place in Turkey and Syria.

A message from the former President said “we all held our breaths, and we prayed as we heard the miracles of people pulled out of the rubble.”

According to him, it was his prayer that Atsu would be part of those who had been rescued from the rubble so far.

He thanked God for giving Ghana such an individual with such a great personality who excelled in all stages of his football career, raising the flag of Ghana high on the world map.

“ At this time, Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and the football fraternity in Ghana and across the globe, he said.”

The 31-year-old signed for the Turkish side, Hatayspor in September last year after which he managed to grab his first goal of the season a day before the tragic incident.

GNA

