NYA engages youth at Kumbungu on national development 

By Solomon Gumah

Dalun (N/R), Feb. 02, GNA – The National Youth Authority (NYA) has engaged some youth groups at Kumbungu District as part of efforts to whip up their interest on issues of national development.

The forum, held at Dalun in the district, brought together over 40 youth group leaders to strategise on ways to enhance their participation on the development drive of the country.

Mr Ernest Obeng, Northern Regional Programmes Officer of the NYA, speaking at the forum, said it was to help assess the challenges confronting them in the area, and how to maximise their youthful exuberance towards addressing them.

He noted that the development of the country required the collective efforts of all stakeholders including young people hence need to engage them.

He advised the various youth groups in the area to register with the NYA to legitimise their operations, and to enable them solicit support from other organisations.

Mr Malik Tehisuma Ibrahim, Kumbungu District Director of NYA took participants through the importance of youth engagement saying “It offers the platform to socialise and help mobilise the needed human resource for national development.”

He called on the youth to eschew all form of violence and other negative lifestyles.

Some of the participants commended the NYA for the engagement and called on government to continue implementing initiatives that would enhance the welfare of the youth in the country.

GNA

